Nigeria on Saturday recorded one death from the coronavirus pandemic, with 89 fresh infections reported across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page late Saturday night, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 3,135.

The disease centre noted that Imo State reported the additional fatality as a backlog for January 24, 2022.

It added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 253,001, with the currently active cases said to be 21,165.

With no backlog of cases reported, NCDC noted that a total of 228,702 people have now been treated and discharged.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the latest data revealed that Lagos State, Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with 26 new cases, followed by Ondo and Imo states with 19 and 16 cases respectively.

The trio of Edo, Kaduna, and Rivers states also reported seven cases each, followed by FCT and Ogun State with three cases each while Kano reported a single case.

NCDC added that seven states: Abia, Ekiti, Bauchi, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto, however, reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.