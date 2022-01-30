Contrary to claims by the Owu chiefs of Egbaland that Ayinde Odetola, the late traditional ruler of Agodo community in Ogun State, was a self-proclaimed monarch, official documents have shown that the deceased was legitimately installed by the state government.

Mr Odetola was murdered last Monday and his corpse burnt beyond recognition.

A few days after the incident, the Owu Kingdom of Egbaland, under whose jurisdiction Agodo community falls, issued a statement questioning the legitimacy of Mr Odetola’s kingship.

The chiefs claimed that the deceased monarch was “self-proclaimed,” and that his death could be due to his involvement in land disputes in the community.

But documents seen by PREMIUM TIMES have shown that Mr Odetola’s kingship was approved by the Ogun State Government.

In a letter affirming Mr Odetola as the monarch of the community and signed by Dolapo Adewunmi, Director, Chieftaincy Affairs of the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the government wished him the best of luck as he oversees affairs of his people.

The letter, dated April 17, 2018, called on the monarch to liaise with the Egba Traditional Council for further briefing.

The government also informed him that it was important to note that the remuneration attached to his stool would be settled by the Egba Traditional Council after it has been properly integrated into their budget.

“I have the greatest pleasure to inform Kabiyesi that in accordance with the Sub-Sections (1) and (2) of section 25 of the Chiefs Law, Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006, the Government of Ogun State of Nigeria has approved your appointment as the first Kabiyesi Alayeluwa Olu of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area with effect from 11th April 2018’, the letter reads.

“I am to convey to Kabiyesi, on behalf of the State Government, hearty congratulations on this appointment and to wish Kabiyesi good health, long life, and many years of peaceful and prosperous reign.”

It was gathered that after the approval by the government, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, conducted the installation of Mr Odetola at a ceremony held at Ake Palace in Abeokuta.