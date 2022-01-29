A massive fire, Saturday, razed Master’s Energy petrol station on Azikiwe Road/Aba Road, Umuahia and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the fire started by 9 a.m. and was put out at about 1 p.m.

Witnesses said that a tanker laden with diesel exploded and burst into flames, while waiting to discharge its content.

NAN reports that a combined team of fire fighters from the Umuahia and Aba Fire Service stations had hectic period trying to bring the fire under control.

Although no life was lost, the incident caused serious panic among the Umuahia residents, while motorists and other road users were diverted to other routes.

Anthony Agbazuere, the Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, and other top government functioneries were on ground to have a first-hand information about the incident.

Security operatives from the Nigeria Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were deployed to provide security and help control the crowd at the scene.

The Acting Director, Abia State Fire Service, Arua Nnanna, who was also at the scene told reporters that the truck caught fire at the service station, while waiting to discharge the product.

Mr Arua expressed happiness that they were able to contain the fire from spreading to near-by buildings and facilities.

He advised people to be careful in handling inflammable materials to avert avoidable fire during the harmmattan.

Also reacting to the incident, Mr Agbazuere said: “We just thank God the fire has been controlled.

“I advise that every business place should have fire extinguisher, especially during the harmmattan.

“We must be ready at all times. Those who do not have fire extinguisher should acquire it without delay.”

NAN reports that the facility is reportedly owned by Uche Ogah, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress and Minister of State, Solid Minerals and Steel Development.

Mr Ogah was the party’s two-time governorship candidate in 2015 and 2019 in Abia.

