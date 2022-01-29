The police in Katsina State said they have rescued seven victims of human trafficking and also repelled an attack by bandits on Fadimawa village in Kurfi local government area of the state.

While briefing journalists Friday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isa, said the trafficked victims from the southern part of the country were rescued at Koza village in Mai’adua local government area, a border town with Niger Republic.

“In the course of investigation, victims stated that they were brought to the village by their agent, who on sighting the police team, took to his heels and escaped with their GSM phones. They further stated that they were on their route from Nigeria to Libya through the Niger Republic border. Investigation is ongoing. They will be handed over to NAPTIP office, Kano, for further investigation and arrest of the traffickers.”

Those rescued include: Success Oshoopkeme, Isaac Debora, Amoruwa Ade,

James Rebecca, Emmanuel Godwin, Zainab Tijjani, and Taofik Olawale.

Fadimawa attack

On the repelled bandits’ attack, Mr Isa the divisional police officer of Kurfi “led a team of officers that engaged the terrorists in a gun duel that lasted for hours.”

Mr Isa said the officers combed the bush for the wounded bandits, after they recovered stolen animals from them.