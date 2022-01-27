The management of Dana Air on Thursday apologised for the recent delays and flight cancellations that have disrupted the itinerary of its passengers.

In a statement on Thursday, the airline said the disruption was due to an unscheduled maintenance on two of its aircraft.

The statement added that the delays and cancellation were equally due to “our strict adherence to global safety standards.”

This standard procedure disrupted schedule on 25th and 26th of January, 2022, the airline said.

It however claimed that it is working around the clock to return to normal schedule very soon.

“Every time our schedule is disrupted, it is usually a very painful experience for us as we know and understand that it affects your travel plans and depletes your trust in the reliability of our flight schedules and we are truly sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you,” the airline said.

“At Dana Air, we committed to retaining our safety record and the high standards we have set towards ensuring a safe, comfortable and uneventful flying experience for all our esteemed guests and we will stop at nothing to maintain this feat.”

The statement advised affected passengers to contact Dana’s call centre on 01 2809888 or email contact@flydanaair.com for rebooking options at no extra cost.

Incidences of delayed and cancelled flights have become quite troubling for many airport users in recent months.

Last December, PREMIUM TIMES reported the ordeals of Nigerian air passengers in the face of disruptive flight schedules.

The report found that although road traveling in Nigeria has lately become a nightmare due to insecurity, air passengers have equally faced numerous challenges from the rising spate of delayed flights.