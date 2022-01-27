The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has rejected a bill seeking the creation of state police.

While 14 members of the committee voted against the amendment to section 214 of the 1999 constitution which sought to establish federal police and state police, 11 others voted in support during a meeting with its consultants on Tuesday to consider the bill.

The bill was put to vote by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, who is the Chairman of the Committee, following a call by Fred Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa) for the bill to be put to proper division. The voting by raising of hands.

Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa-Ibom) had sponsored the bill and was read the second time in July 2021. It sought to delete police from the exclusive legislative list and put it in the concurrent list.

Dakas Dakas, a professor, who is the lead consultant to the committee, said state police could only be created if section 214 was voted on. Section 214 of the bill sought the establishment of federal and state police.

Muhammed Wudil (APC, Kano) spoke against the bill and called for caution before giving governors such powers. According to him, the country is in a fragile state.

“There are a lot of things as regards the creation of state police. There is a lot of apprehension as regard—most especially the nature of the country now, we are almost—in some cases divided and any governor can decide to take out whatever security measures against political opponents,” he said.

With the outcome of the voting, following the vote, the bill will not be presented to the House for consideration.

Following in the footsteps of Buhari

This rejection is coming in the wake of the expression of opposition to state policing by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari, in a recent interview, expressed his opposition to the state police creation despite the deteriorating security in Nigeria.

Many have blamed the centralisation of the police for the current insecurity.

Governors have resorted to self-help by establishing regional security outfits like Amotekun in the South-west and Ebubeagu in the South-east.

Mr Buhari, in an interview with Channels TV, said “state security is not an option.” He cited the abuse of local governments by the governors as the reason for opposing the establishment of state police.

For proponents of true federalism, governors should not just be chief security officers only in name, but to have control over the police in their domains.

Separation of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of justice

The committee also deliberated on the bill seeking to split the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice.

The bill seeks to amend section 150 of the constitution to create two offices, namely the office of the attorney general of the federation and the minister of justice.

The bill, if passed, will give the Attorney General a tenure of five years and subject to renewal for another term. In addition, the qualification of the AG will be increased from 10 years post call to the bar to 15 years and must retire at age 65 years.

Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna) raised concerns on the retirement age proposed in the bill for the Attorney General of the Federation. He said the retirement age for a permanent secretary and other senior civil servants is 60 years, and wondered why that of the AG should be different.

“We need to be careful about the retirement age if we separate the office of the attorney general and the minister of justice. We are creating an office that will be occupied by a civil servant. It will be dangerous for us to raise his retirement age to 65years. Whereas all other positions are 60, we are raising AG retirement to 65years. We must align it with civil servants. That position will not be a political appointment but civil servants,” he said.

The deputy speaker, before putting the bill to question, said the issues raised by former President Goodluck Jonathan, who vetoed the bill in the 7th Assembly have been addressed.