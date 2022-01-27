Nigeria has recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, with 75 fresh infections reported across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page late Wednesday night, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 3,134.

NCDC added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 252,753, including currently active cases of 22,298.

The centre noted that a total of 228,137 people have been discharged nationwide after their recovery from the virus.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, recorded 33 new cases, followed by Gombe State with 13 cases.

The FCT also reported 11 cases, followed by Osun with eight cases, while Edo and Rivers States reported three cases each.

While Plateau State reported two cases, Kaduna and Kano States reported a single case each.

NCDC added that seven states: Abia, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Wednesday.