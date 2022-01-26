A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has declared his intention to run for president in 2023 on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Saraki disclosed this through his facebook post on Wednesday, in reaction to his followers on social media who have been asking him to make his position known.

In his four paragraph declaration statement, the former lawmaker and a two-term governor of Kwara State, said he has a “strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.”

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for EVERYONE! #GrowNigeria,” Mr Saraki said.

The former Senate President’s declaration comes after that of the publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, former Senate President, Pius Anyim, and Sam Ohuabunwa, all PDP members.

Mr Saraki came third in his bid for the 2019 PDP presidential ticket. He lost to Atiku Abubakar who got the party ticket.

There are indications that Mr Atiku Abubakar will also run again for president on the platform of the PDP.

If he does, he will again slug it out during the primary election with Mr Saraki and others.