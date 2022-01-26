The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chika Nwoba, has been arraigned in magistrate court in Abakaliki over alleged publication of false information.

He is accused of publishing on Facebook false information against Governor Dave Umahi which the prosecution says was capable of disturbing public peace.

The offence, according to the 15-count charge against him, was punishable under Section 4 of the State Cybercrimes (Prohibition) Law No. 012 of 2021.

Mr Nwoba was arrested about three weeks ago by the Ebubeagu Security Network and handed over to the police for prosecution which elicited an outcry from his party.

He was to be arraigned some days ago but he slumped inside the courtroom, and was taken to a medical facility on the order of the court.

Mr Nwoba pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court, presided by Blessing Chukwu, ruled that it has no jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

It ordered Mr Nwoba remanded in police custody for him to undergo COVID-19 test before he would be taken to the Correctional Service Center.

The case was adjourned to February 4.

Mr Nwoba’s counsel, Luke Nkwegu, argued before the court that the state cybercrimes Prohibition Law under which his client was being tried has not been gazetted.

He prayed the court to grant the defendant bail.

Meanwhile, outside the courtroom, the lawyer told reporters he would utilise the provisions of the law to get Mr Nwoba out.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi, Tochukwu Okorie condemned the continued detention of Mr Nwoba.

He also condemned the manner in which he was arrested by Ebubeagu operatives.

“It is no longer news that the Ebonyi State Government, in gestapo style, unleashed violence on Nwoba and subsequently brutally abducted him.

“Comrade Nwoba was tortured and eventually blinded in one eye. And as if that was not enough, the government colluded with the police, Ebonyi State, to drag Comrade Nwoba who was at the point of death to a kangaroo court in Abakaliki even when Comrade Nwoba was unable to stand or sit.”

Premium Times is yet to verify these allegations.