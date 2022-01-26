The Senate has asked the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) to appear before its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition over alleged “land grabbing.”

The NLNG was given seven days ultimatum to make the appearance.

The directive by the Senate was sequel to the presentation of a report of the committee regarding a petition from Enyinna Onuegbu on behalf of 73 communities of Obiafu, Soku to Bonny, in Rivers State against the NLNG.

The petitioners accused the NLNG of refusing to pay compensation for acquiring their land and loss of use of the affected land to Pipeline Right of Way (ROW) through the communities.

The claims

In the petition, Mr Onuegbo noted that the after its incorporation, NLNG acquired landed properties in Rivers State in 1996 spanning over 210km for use as its pipelines Right of Way (ROW) which ended at the export terminal of the NLNG in Finima Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State – which impacted negatively on over 73 communities and over 200 families.

The company, he said, made selective payment of pittance as compensation in cash for building and structures, economic crops, farmland, shrines and graves destroyed, to the chagrin of the owners of the acquired stretch of land as pipelines ROW without either entering into any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or making any commitment on future obligations in the nature of Corporate Social Responsibility with the impacted communities.

He also said the host communities complained to the Rivers State Government about the issue but all efforts to amicably resolve the matter were roundly frustrated by the management of NLNG.

Other oil companies such as Shell Petroleum Development Company, Totalfina Elf Petroleum Nigeria Ltd, Agip Oil Corporation paid compensation for loss of use of land in their acquisitions, he said.

Based on professional valuation and assessment carried out up to 2020 for the loss of use of the acquired land, the sum of N18.4 billion was the current claim due to the host communities as adequate compensation by NLNG based on the current market value.

The reponse

In their submission, the NLNG represented by Oyono Fatayi-Williams, the General Manager, External Relations, stated that due process was followed during acquisition of the land and that the company still maintains good relationship with host communities.

The petitioners, he said, are not known to them and there was no requirement in law to sign Memorandum of Understanding with Host Communities for the pipelines ROW.

“NLNG had paid for everything needed to be paid to the communities involved; and that the Rivers State Government who was aware of the issue had not approached NLNG that it was owing any community,” he said.

Recommendations/Summon

In his presentation, the Chairman of the Committee, Ayo Akinyelure, observed that the NLNG did not pay any compensation to the communities following acquisition of their land.

“NLNG neither proved nor showed evidence to the committee that it paid compensation to the 73 communities for loss of use of their land to pipelines ROW and that there was no MoU signed between the communities and NLNG on future obligations in the name of Corporate Social Responsibility with the impacted communities.

“There was evidence that other oil companies such as Shell Petroleum Development Company, Totalfina Elf Petroleum Nigeria Ltd, Agip Oil Corporation paid compensation for loss of use of land to their Host Communities.”

While the panel recommended that NLNG pays N18.4 billion as adequate compensation due to the 73 communities and enter a MoU with them, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, suggested that officials of the company be made to appear again with appropriate explanations.

The Senate thereafter insisted that should the authorities of the NLNG fail to appear before the committee within seven days, they would be made to pay the sum of N18.4 billion recommended by the panel as compensation to the 73 communities.