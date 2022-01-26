A State High Court in Awka on Wednesday issued an interlocutory injunction, restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting ward and local government congresses in the state.

Justice Ike Ogu made the order following application by APC chairmen in 18 local government areas and other chieftains of the party, pending the determination of a matter in suit number A/33/22 before it.

The APC led by the 2021 governorship candidate of the party in the state, Andy Uba, had earlier announced that ward congresses would commence in the state from January 26 before the local government congresses in the 21 local government areas.

The position of the applicants in the suit is that their tenure was still subsisting. They noted that the party could not hold another congress till they exhaust their years in office.

Meanwhile, Chukwuma Agufugo, the secretary of the party in the state, told journalists in Awka on Wednesday that the party was not aware of any congress going on in the state.

Mr Agufugo said the executives of the party and some chieftains went to court to challenge the moves by some people to conduct “illegal congress”.

READ ALSO:

He said with the order, duly issued by a court in the state, “it would be a nullity for anyone or group to go ahead and do anything funny”.

Reacting, Chukwunoso Chinwuba, the publicity secretary of APC-led by Mr Uba said the party conducted ward congresses in the 326 wards January 26.

“We are not aware of any court order barring APC from conducting ward congress in Anambra today.

“The exercise was seamless and monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” he said.

(NAN)