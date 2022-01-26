The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says it has begun an investigation into the stampede which occurred at Olembe Stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros.

According to the BBC, at least eight people were killed and 38 others suffered injuries in the crush which occurred outside the stadium.

Videos showed screaming fans being crushed at an entry gate to the Olembé stadium in the capital Yaoundé; two boys, aged eight and 14 were among those who lost their lives.

Though the Cameroon game against Comoros went on as planned with the Indomitable Lions edging the debutants 2-1 to seal their place in the quarter-finals, CAF is looking at the whole stampede incident holistically.

A statement from the continent’s football governing body read: “CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with the Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

“Tonight, the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaoundé.”

Mr Motsepe stated that the CAF family is deeply hurt by the ”sour note on this year’s AFCON”.

He said: “We are saddened when there is loss of life and all of us should put aside the legal issues and take responsibility. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends. The CAF family is deeply hurt. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the people who lost their lives yesterday.”

President Motsepe added: “We have a duty to find out exactly what happened and more importantly to put in appropriate measures to ensure that what happened never happens again. When people lose their lives, we all should be angry. We have to demand explanations and guarantees that it will never happen again.”

Apart from the CAF investigation, it was equally gathered that the Cameroonian President, Paul Biya, who the affected stadium is named after, has equally ordered an investigation into the “tragic incident”.

A minute’s silence has been observed at subsequent matches as a mark of respect to those who died in the incident.