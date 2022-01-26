The Police Command in Yobe on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of Babagana Kachalla, an Assistant Headmaster, Central Primary School, Buni Yadi, and four others by gunmen in Madiya Village, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident in a statement in Damaturu.

Mr Abdulkarim, an assistant superintendent of police, listed the other abductees to include Abubakar Barma, Haruna Barma, Modu Bukar and Hajiya Gana.

He said the incident which occurred at about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday was reported to the divisional police station in the area by one Mala Boyema at about 10:37 a.m.

ALSO READ: Police inspector dies as bandits engage officers in shootout

The spokesman said that Mr Boyema luckily escaped the abduction carried out by heavily armed insurgents when he ran into their roadblock in Madiya.

He, however, said that Mr Gana was later released by the insurgents.

(NAN)