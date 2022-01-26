A police inspector, Omolayo Olajide, and two other gunmen were killed Tuesday during a gun battle between the police and a group of ‘bandits’.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that there was a shootout between the police and bandits at Saala Orile forest, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in Ogun State, said upon receiving a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of Ayetoro, Bernard Ediogboyan, immediately led officers and operatives of a Joint Security Intervention Squad (JSIS) to the scene where the gunmen were operating.

“On sighting the policemen, the bandits opened fire on them and the policemen replied ‘fire-for-fire’.

“At the end of the encounter which lasted for about 20 minutes, two amongst the bandits were shot dead while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Regrettably, an inspector of police, by name Omolayo Olajide, lost his life during the gun duel.”

According to Mr Oyeyemi, recovered from the bandits are; three locally-made guns, 16 live cartridges, assorted criminal charms, one cutlass, one small phone and an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has expressed sadness over the death of the police officer, promising that “his death will not be in vain.”

The police boss directed that the escaped members of the gang “must be fished out and brought to justice.”