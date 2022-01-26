The Nigerian police have filed charges against the proprietor of Hilton Hotel, Rahmon Adedoyin, and six others over the death of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Charged alongside with Mr Adedoyin in the case filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, are: Adedeji Adesola, 23; Magdalene Chiefuna, 24; Adeniyi Aderogba, 37; Oluwale Lawrence, 37; Oyetunde Kazeem, 38; Adebayo Kunle, 35; and others still at large.

Those the police said are still at large are: Raheem Adedoyin, Esther Asigoh and Quadiri Moshood.

Controversy had trailed Mr Adegoke’s death after he lodged at Hilton Hotel and Resort in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He was in the ancient city to sit an examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro campus, when he was declared missing on November 7, 2021.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Adegoke’s body was discovered after some suspects, including workers at the hotel, were arrested by the police for questioning.

Mr Adedoyin’s son, Raheem, and two others remain at large, the police said.

According to the case file seen by The ICIR, Mr Adedoyin faces a charge of attempted felony, conspiracy, unlawful interference with Adegoke’s corpse, and tampering with the hotel’s receipt and CCTV camera with the intent to destroy evidence that would prove that Mr Adegoke visited the hotel.

However, the police excluded Mr Adedoyin from the murder charge, which others standing trial with him are facing.

Some bloggers had claimed Mr Adedoyin supervised Mr Adegoke’s killing and used his body parts for ritual. The autopsy conducted on the deceased, however, showed his organs were intact according to the police.

Coroner’s inquest

On December 14, 2021, The ICIR reported how the coroner’s inquest showed that Mr Adegoke died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries.

He lodged at the hotel, where he allegedly died. He was declared missing on November 7 after his classmates discovered that he failed to show up in class at the Moro Distance Learning Centre of the OAU.

He had told his family he would check in at the hotel, where he usually lodged.

The hotel had repeatedly denied the deceased lodged at the facility before facts on the transaction emerged.

Mr Adedoyin’s son (Raheem) managed the hotel and reportedly supervised the dumping of Mr Adegoke’s corpse far from the hotel.

The case summary with the police revealed that one of the white Hilux vans allegedly used in carrying the deceased’s body by the younger Adedoyin was recovered in Abuja.

On Tuesday, a member of Mr Adedoyin’s legal team, Abiodun Williams, told the ICIR that the trial showed the police had cleared his client of the “grievous allegations of murder and ritual killing peddled against him”.

“We will leave the rest to the court to decide according to the proof of evidence placed before it.”

He expressed hope that the deceased, his relations and those accused of his death would get justice at the court.

Case summary

The case summary reads: “The complaint made against the defendants was that on 5th of November, 2021, one Adegoke Timothy, and MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo University who lodged at Hilton Royal Hotel Oshogbo was murdered and his corpse was thrown into a bush at Oshogbo, and that the management of the hotel owned by Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, the MD Raheem Adedoyin, son of the chairman of the hotel, and other staff illegally disposed the deceased body and that they also destroyed the CCCT camera on the floor of hotel room 305 with a view to cover up.

“That the receipt No. 9316 issued to the deceased while he checked into the hotel room was found to have been altered. That investigation revealed that the deceased body was discovered lifeless in room 305, and the chairman was informed, and he told them his MD Raheem Adedoyin would handle the situation. It spent about 10 days before it was taken by Environmental Unit of Osun State Environmental Department for burial after which the corpse was exhumed and autopsy conducted by Dr. Olusegun W. A. who stated that the deceased did not die of natural consequence. While Dr. Akinwumi O. Komolafe consultant pathologist and Professor Olusegun S. Ojo, consultant pathologist stated that the cause of death was not through a violence mean.

“That one of the white Hilux van which was allegedly used in carrying the body of the deceased by Raheem Adedoyin now at large was recovered in Abuja. That one of the prime suspects by name Raheem Adedoyin and few others are still at large. Investigation further prove following offences; conspiracy, murder etc.”

Members of the Prosecution Section of the FCID Abuja, who signed the case filing are:

Ochogwu Ogbeh, M. O. Omosun, Sidi Abdulrashid Isyaku.

