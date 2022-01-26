Residents have deserted Mareri quarters in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara State, over fear of a retaliatory attack by bandits.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how vigilante members and security agents rescued the Managing Director of the Zamfara State Transport Authority, Aminu Adamu (Papa) after he was kidnapped with some family members.

Residents had alerted vigilante members stationed on the main road leading to the quarters to the movement of the bandits.

After rescuing four family members, the vigilante members invited soldiers and police officer, and blocked the bandits’ escape route, leadind to the killing of six of the bandits and Mr Adamu’s rescue.

Residents flee

A source in the area, Ashafa Sani, told this reporter that almost all his neighbours have not been sleeping in the quarters since the incident.

He said although some of them returned Tuesday afternoon, they told him that they would not be sleeping in their homes until they are assured of safety.

“I was at the at the office yesterday (Monday) when my wife called to tell me that people were leaving the area to avoid being attacked. It was in the evening, but because I still had some things doing in the office, I sent my brother to stay with my wife and daughter. When I returned, she told one of her friends, who is also our neighbour, that the bandits had sent information that they would avenge the killing of their accomplices,” he said

Mr Sani added that he slept in the area but his neighbours refused to stay.

“You know, this could be mere rumour because who brought the information that the bandits would be attacking us? I was here when Papa (Mr Adamu) was kidnapped; his house is not far from my house but I slept here. But yes, many people did not sleep here and even those who returned in the afternoon said they would not spend the night here again,” he said.

Another resident of the area, Mustapha Saleem, said he had fled to Tudun Wada.

“I have relocated to our family house in Tudun Wada. She is still there for now while I’ll be coming to stay in day time,”

Although the Zamfara police command spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, did not respond to a WhatsApp message sent to him on the issue, a police officer said adequate security has been put in place at the area.

“Officers and vigilante members have been stationed there,” the officer, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to a journalist, said.

Mr Sani, the resident, confirmed the presence of security agents in the area.

“Yes, they (police men) and vigilante members are always around, to be fair to them, and that is one of the reasons why I am still living here. I am satisfied with the security situation here,” he said.