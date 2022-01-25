Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that the security outfit, Ebubeagu would not be disbanded, despite the alleged involvement of some of its officials in extra-judicial killings.

Ebubeagu was set up by the Ebonyi State Government to complement the job of the police and other security agencies in checking the rising crime rates in the state.

Violent protest erupted recently in a community in the state over the alleged torture and killing of a man by members of the security outfit.

An official of Ebubeagu was recently beheaded, while another was killed and his remains set ablaze.

“It is important to note that Ebubeagu is a security outfit backed by law and it will not be disbanded but any Ebubeagu member that violates the law will go in for it,” Mr Umahi said on Monday when visited the troubled Akaeze community in Ivo Local Government Area.

“The law on Ebubeagu is very clear, just like there are bad elements in other security forces and within the society, there may be bad eggs in Ebubeagu but my position is that the bad eggs in Ebubeagu must be identified and removed.”

Mr Umahi said Ebubeagu is doing a “beautiful” job, helping the police and the army to fight crimes in the state.

He advised members of the security outfit to act within the limit of the law by promptly handing over suspected criminals to the police.

“You are not even permitted to torture them not to talk of killing them but you have the right of self-defense and the evidence must be there and overwhelmingly and so what happened here did not make me happy.

“Two wrongs must never make a right, the seven people that masterminded this must be arrested and prosecuted, I am not the governor of one party, I am the governor of all parties, and most importantly I am accountable to God,” Mr Umahi said.

The governor directed the demobilisation of all gun-carrying non-security persons in the area.

“Let me warn all the youth to be very careful about taking laws into their hands, if they commit a murder case and it is before me, I will sign their execution,” he added.

The controversy around the activities of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi has energised the argument against the agitation for state police in Nigeria.

(NAN)