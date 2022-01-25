The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced Tuesday it has suspended its proposed nationwide protest action over petrol subsidy removal.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, made this announcement on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

NLC had in December fixed January 27 and February 2 for its protest across 36 against the subsidy removal.

The Nigerian government through the Minister of Finance had on Monday announced a reversal of its plan to remove subsidy.

The government said it will retain fuel subsidy indefinitely and will work on amending the 2022 budget to provide funds for that purpose.

According to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, the Nigerian government realised the timing of its planned removal of petrol subsidy is “problematic”, and will worsen the suffering of Nigerians.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Wabba said the union decided at its national executive council meeting on Tuesday morning.

He said the decision to suspend the protest was based on the suspension of the proposal to stop the subsidy on petrol by the federal government.

“Following the reversal and re-approach by the government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress had an emergency virtual meeting this morning to consider the new position of the government,” Mr Wabba said.

“After vigorous debates, the NEC decided to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27th January 2022 and the national protest in Abuja scheduled for 2nd February 2022.”

He noted that the leadership of the Congress has communicated its decision to its civil society allies who have stood behind Nigerian workers in its quest for social and economic justice for workers and the downtrodden people of our country.

“Going forward, we will continue to engage with the government on the very critical issues of ensuring local refining of petroleum, creation of sustainable jobs and provision of petrol at an affordable price for Nigerian workers and people.

“Finally, we commend the Nigerian workers and people, particularly our civil society allies, for their unwavering solidarity and support during this struggle. We sure are stronger together,” he said.