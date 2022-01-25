The House of Representatives on Tuesday rescinded its decision on the mode of primary election in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The House had last Wednesday reconsidered the bill by changing the mandatory direct primary clause in the bill.

It included indirect primary but did not include the option of consensus mode of primary.

On the other hand, the Senate had included consensus mode of primary election in the version it passed.

When the House resumed Tuesday, the lawmakers went into a closed-door session.

When it reconvened from the closed-door session, Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) moved a motion for recision of section 84(2) and to dissolve into Committee of the Whole to consider the bill.

It was unanimously resolved that the option of consensus mode of primary election be included in the bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari had rejected the bill in 2021 over the inclusion of only the direct mode of primary election in the amended Electoral Bill sent to him for his assent.

Details to follow….