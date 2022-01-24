The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry (UTME/DE) registration will commence on February 12 and lasts until March 19, 2022.

JAMB has also added ‘Computer Studies’ and ‘Physical and Health Education’ to the 23 existing UTME subjects, making the number of the new available subjects to be 25.

The examination body said candidates can now choose any other two subjects as part of their four UTME subjects if they so desire or as dictated by their programme preferences.

Rejects NABTEB A Levels

Meanwhile, JAMB’s director of admissions, Mohammed Ahmed, has written to vice-chancellors of the universities, asking them to reject A-Level results from the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

Mr Ahmed said relevant government policies do not permit NABTEB to conduct advanced level examinations.

As contained in the Board’s latest weekly bulletin released on Monday, Mr Ahmed said: “Any A/L GCE Certificate issued by NABTEB is, therefore, not registrable with JAMB and the Board would not process the admission of any candidate with such a result.”

Foreign Education

Meanwhile, the JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, a professor, also added that the examination body has constituted a taskforce to coordinate the admission process of foreign citizens who participated in the 2021 UTME, and are seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Mr Oloyede told the Pro-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Sulyman Kuranga, and the Vice-Chancellor, Charles Esimune, both professors, when they paid him a courtesy visit last week.

He said the board’s desire is to grow Nigeria’s tertiary institutions and “reverse the trend of Nigerians trooping out of the country to study in foreign universities and instead seeing foreign students coming to Nigeria in their numbers to take up admission spaces in our tertiary institutions.”

He said part of the tasks of the team is to compile the foreign candidates’ results and forward them to the tertiary institutions for admission consideration.

The members of the team include the director, test administration, Munirat Lawal; director, information technology services, Fabian Okoro; and director, admissions, Mohammed Ahmed.