The police on Monday arraigned three suspects accused of kidnapping and killing a five-year-old, Hanifa Abubakar.

The suspects were arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court 12, Gidan Murtala in Kano

The suspects were accused of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing/keeping in confinement a kidnapped person and culpable homicide.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Hanifa was kidnapped and subsequently killed allegedly by the principal of her school. Her body parts were also found within the school premises.

This newspaper also reported how a irate mob burned down parts of the school on Monday.

Details later…