The Super Eagles will on Sunday step up their chase for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations trophy when they take on Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in one of Sunday’s Round of 16 fixtures.

Having emerged as the only team to win all their three group games at the ongoing Afcon tournament in Cameroon, the Eagles are beginning to command more support across the continent and beyond.

Having literally turned the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua to a ‘slaughter’ ground, coach Augustine Eguavoen’s men will seek to soar higher in Sunday’s clash dubbed the Battle of the Eagles.

Though the Tunisia team is depleted with the multi-positive corona cases in their squad, an entertaining clash is expected nonetheless.

In this light, PREMIUM TIMES is providing the necessary information needed to fans to be up to speed with the Round of 16 matches.

Prelude

Unlike the Eagles’ last game which was a maiden AFCON clash against Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Tunisia know themselves well enough as far as this continental football tournament is concerned.

The Carthage Eagles are playing in their 20th Afcon tournament while the Super Eagles are featuring in their 19th edition.

There are no second chances; no way to make any amends – at least for the next two years. Whoever falls short in Sunday’s game will say goodbye to AFCON 2021.

What time is the game?

Just like their last group game, the match between Nigeria and Tunisia is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 23. This is after Burkina Faso versus Gabon which is the first of the Round of 16 fixtures.

What channels are showing the game?

Apart from the dedicated Afcon channels on SuperSport, which are available on DSTV and GOTV, the Super Eagles game is also shown on local stations like AIT and Afrosports TV among others.

Live Updates

Fans can also follow the game via the PREMIUM TIMES Live Updates which will be up and running on matchday.