The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, four former governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) are currently holding a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

The meeting is holding at the former President’s penthouse in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State.

The PDP bigwigs arrived at the former President’s house around 12:25 p.m.

In the convoy of the PDP National chairman is the PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 election, Peter Obi, former Governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River).

Others are the Deputy National Chairman of PDP (South), Taofeek Arapaja, and other party officials.

Details later…