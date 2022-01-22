Nigeria has recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, with 236 fresh infections reported across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page late Friday night, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 3,124.

NCDC added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 251,930, including currently active cases of 22,900.

The centre also noted that the latest figure included backlogs of confirmed cases from Lagos State and the FCT with 90 and 21 respectively for January 20 and 21, 2022.

It added that a total of 225,906 have been successfully treated and discharged, as the FCT reported 322 discharged cases, including 322 community discharges for January 20 and 21, 2022.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Gombe State reported 66 cases, coming after Lagos State with 90 and ahead of FCT with 29 cases.

The data also shows that Delta State reported 12 cases, and followed by Kaduna and Osun states with 11 and 10 cases respectively.

While Kano and Rivers states reported eight and seven cases respectively, the trio of Ekiti, Nasarawa and Oyo states reported no single case.

The NCDC also noted that four states: Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Friday.