Some gunmen have killed an oil worker in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south, the police have said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said two people were injured in the attack which occurred on Thursday.

Mr Macdon said the gunmen, whom he identified as militants, ambushed a vehicle carrying staff members of the company, Universal Energy Resources Ltd, at Unyenge in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

“We received a distress call that militants attacked UERL (Universal Energy Resources Ltd) staff at Unyenge in Mbo Local Government Area.

“We got a report that there was an ambush which led to the death of one person, a driver, while two others were left with injuries,” said Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police.

The police spokesperson said the state Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered investigations into the attack.

“As l speak, investigation is ongoing on the incident,” he said.

Universal Energy Resources Ltd is an indigenous oil exploration company operating in Akwa Ibom State.

(NAN)