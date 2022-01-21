A police officer in a despicable show of force assaulted an unarmed woman and opened fire on her in Edo State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The incident is contained in a video clip posted on Twitter on Friday.

The exact day the incident happened is not known for now.

The officer, armed with a rifle, is seen in the two-minute, twenty-second clip rushing after the woman who is wearing a black dress and a faze cap. The woman, apparently in her 20s, cried out as the officer hit her on the face.

A man at the scene warned the officer against assaulting the woman, but that appeared to have angered him more.

He corked his rifle and opened fire on the ground, near where the woman was standing. “You dey mad, I will kill you!” The officer shouted.

The officer rushed after the woman again and opened fire at her a second time, while his colleagues appeared to be begging him to stay calm and leave the woman alone.

“I honestly do not know how these type of men get to become policemen. These actions are totally reprehensible and a disgrace to the Nigeria Police,” said the Twitter user (@clefnite) who posted the clip.

“I personally demand accountability for these actions,” he said in the post which he tagged the police.

The police responded later in the day via their Twitter handle to the incident. They identified the erring officer as Jude Ogudu, a sergeant, and said that he and others have been arrested for the assault.

“SGT Jude Ogudu and 4 others spotted in the viral video assaulting a lady have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command. They are currently being held in the detention facilities of the State CID. The case is being investigated by the X-squad unit of the Command,” the police said.

Young Nigerians, in 2020, embarked on a mass protest, called #EndSARS, against decades of police brutality in the country.

The clip of the Edo incident brings to the fore, once again, the issues of police brutality in the most populous black nation in the world.