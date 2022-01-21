The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six additional deaths from the rampaging coronavirus pandemic, and 123 new infections reported across 12 states of the federation.

NCDC made this known on its Facebook page on Friday morning, noting that Nigeria’s fatality toll from the disease has increased to 3,123 from 3,117 reported 24 hours earlier, when it recorded a single death.

The centre added that the new confirmed cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 251,694, including currently active cases of 23,174.

While there is no backlog of infections and discharged cases reported, NCDC noted that 225,455 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide since the outbreak of the infection about two years ago.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the latest data shows that Edo State in the South-south topped the infection chart with 38 cases, followed closely by Osun and Rivers States with 25 and 22 cases respectively.

Kaduna State also reported 12 cases; Oyo State, 10; Kwara, six; and Ogun State reported three cases.

While Bauchi and Kano States reported two cases each, the trio of Borno, Delta and Ekiti states reported a single case each.

NCDC also noted that five states: Abia, Nasarawa, Ondo, Plateau and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Thursday.