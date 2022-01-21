Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has asked the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to pay him N10 billion as damages for wrongly accusing him of orchestrating the arrest of one of its members.

The union made the allegation but later withdrew it and apologised to the governor.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor disputed the NUJ claim that he was behind the arrest of Nelson Omonu, a journalist with Summit Post News.

The union had withdrawn its allegation after ‘finding out’ that the arrest was orchestrated by the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsin Ma. It also apologised to Mr Masari.

The arrest of the journalist had also prompted the Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) to task Mr Masari on press freedom.

Defamation of character

Mr Masari is now seeking N10 billion for what his lawyers called defamation of the governor’s character by the chairperson and secretary of the FCT NUJ chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche and Ochaika Ugwu.

Mr Masari’s lawyer, E.O Obunadike, said the apology the two journalists tendered was inadequate, hence the demand for compensation.

While addressing journalists in Katsina on Thursday, the lawyer said the press statement had injured the character of the governor.

“Members of the public, after reading the said offensive and obnoxious material in several print and online newspapers, now regard our client as grossly incompetent in his administration and management of the affairs of Katsina State,” he added.

He added that an apology letter should also be published in eight national daily newspapers.

Mr Obunadike said the initial statement by the journalists had defamed the character of the governor.

“No small measure, blisteringly defamed, injured the character and hard earned reputation of our client, which was painstakingly built and nurtured over decades thereby exposing him to a lot of embarrassment, public ridicule and condemnation.

“The retraction of the first press statement should be done in eight national daily newspapers and N10 billion be paid as compensatory damages.”

The lawyer gave the journalists seven days to “respond positively” or risk being taken to court.

“If after seven days, we do not receive any positive response, we shall be constrained in perfecting our client’s final instructions by taking legitimate steps in accordance with the provisions of the law towards initiating both criminal and civil proceedings without further correspondence.“