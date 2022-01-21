The police in Kano have arrested a private school teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko, who allegedly kidnapped and killed his five-year old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar.
Mr Tanko allegedly conspired with one Hashim Isyaku, who has also been taken into custody, for the crime.
In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the suspects had demanded a ransom of six million naira from the parent of the kid.
Little Hanifa was Mr Tanko’s pupil at a private school located in Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa local government area of Kano State.
According to the police, the principal suspect confessed to have poisoned the girl when he realised that she had recognised him.
Messrs Tanko and Isyaku then buried her remains in a shallow grave at the private school premises at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters in Nassarawa local government area of Kano State.
“Hashim also confessed that, sometimes in the month of November, 2021, the principal suspect, Abdulmalik met him and one Fatima Jibreel Musa, ‘f’, 27 years old, of Layin Falaki Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA Kano State and ordered them to kidnap Hanifa. They planned but later rescinded their action. Fatima was also arrested.
“The suspects led a combine Team of Operatives of DSS Kano State, Kano State Police Command’s Medical Team and Team of Operation Puff Adder to the scene. The body was exhumed and rushed to Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital Kano, examined, confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor and release to the relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.”
Mr Kiyawa said the suspects will be prosecuted on completion of investigation.
