The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops killed 49 terrorists and bandits across theaters of operations while 863 terrorists surrendered in the last two weeks.

The Director Defence Media Operations,. Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, made this known while giving an update on operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Onyeuko said troops of ”Operation Hadin Kai”, neutralised 37 terrorists, arrested 17 and recovered 21 assorted arms and 117 rounds of different calibres of ammunition.

He added that four gun trucks were captured from the terrorists while 16 abducted civilians were rescued within the period.

Mr Onyeuko said the 863 terrorists and their families comprising 136 adult males, 251 adult females and 476 children surrendered to troops.

He said they surrendered at different locations including Banki, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza and Gamboru towns in Borno within the period.

“The surrendered terrorists have been properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

“Relatedly, the Air Component scored devastating hits on terrorists’ stronghold at Arina Chiki village in the Lake Chad Basin in Borno State.

“This resulted in the neutralisation of scores of the terrorist, while several others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

“This feat was achieved on January 14, when on the heels of credible intelligence, a force package of NAF platforms were dispatch to attacked the identified location which the terrorists used as venue for biweekly meetings.

“Consequently, the NAF platforms took out the terrorists in successful turns of airstrikes,’’ he said.

On Operation Hadarin Daji, Mr Onyeuko said the troops eliminated 12 bandits and arrested 15 including their collaborators within the period.

He added that 16 assorted arms and 136 rounds of different calibres of ammunition as well as 114 rustled livestock were recovered.

According to him, troops recovered three extra magazines of AK-47 rifle and four motorcycles from bandits while three kidnapped victims were rescued in the course of the operations.

Mr Onyeuko disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 27 criminal elements and rescued six kidnapped victims at various locations in Plateau and Kaduna States during the period.

He added that they recovered five arms and 69 different calibers of ammunition among other items of security concern in the course of their operations.

The spokesperson further said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke apprehended five criminals and held peace and security meetings with community and youth leaders and other critical stakeholders.

According to him, this is non-kinetic means of tackling insecurity.

(NAN)