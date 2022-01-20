The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, quizzed the Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, for alleged infractions linked to some assets sold to associates, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

While sources familiar with the case told this newspaper that Mr Kuru is being questioned regarding selling assets worth billions of naira, the name of the company in question is yet to be ascertained.

“Yes. He was detained,” said a top source, late Wednesday evening.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, Mr Karu is being questioned regarding selling assets worth billions of naira that belong to Atlantic, despite a pending court order.

It was, however, unclear if the embattled Managing Director spent the night at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his known phone numbers when contacted for comment on Thursday.

But AMCON’s spokesperson, Jude Nwauzo, in a terse message sent to our reporter, dismissed the reports of the detention of Mr Kuru. He said Mr Kuru was only invited by the commission and not arrested.

“It’s invitation, not arrest, Sir. I am on the ground and will update you with facts in due time,” Mr Nwauzo said.

Mr Nwauzo did not respond to further enquiries if his boss had been released on administrative bail from detention.

Mr Kuru is currently spending his final term of five years as managing director of AMCON after he was reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2020.