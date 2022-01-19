While qualification for the Round of 16 has long been secured and the top spot also guaranteed, the Super Eagles still have reason to go full throttle in their final group game tonight against Guinea Bissau.

Among other things, the Eagles have the chance of emerging as the only team at AFCON 2021 to win all three group games; a development that should strike fear in the minds of their potential round of 16 opponents.

The Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, currently has the record of being the only manager to have won all three AFCON group games, achieved in 2006, and he would be happy to repeat the same 16 years after.

For the ‘Wild Dogs’ as Guinea Bissau are fondly called, the stakes are much higher as only the maximum three points can keep them in contention in Cameroon.

The kick-off at the Roumde Adjia stadium is scheduled for 8.00 p.m.

The stage is set here in Garoua where both the Nigeria national team and their Guinea Bissau counterparts are ready for action

Both countries national anthems already rendered and we are good to go

Plenty of changes in the Super Eagles team

Nigeria’s starting lineup vs Guinea – Bissau: Uzoho; Ebuehi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Collins; Ndidi, Nwakali, Iheanacho, Ejuke, Iwobi; Sadiq

Substitutes : Noble, Okoye, Olayinka, Omeruo, Simon, Awoniyi, Onyekuru, Musa, Onyeka, Ndah, Chukwueze, Sanusi

A minute silence for Bava Bachirou

Kickoff by the Super Eagles!

First throw in for Guniea Bissau and the Wild Dogs also win the first free kick of the game

A free kick by Guinea Bissau goes straight into the hands of Francis Uzoho in goal for Nigeria

Sadiq Umar makes a run into the Guinea Bissau goal but he was brought down and disposed of the ball

Semi Ajayi tries to connect Chidera Ejuke but the pass was a bit too much.

Guinea Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

Jamilu Collins with a throw-in for Nigeria but the referee blows for an infringement against the Super Eagles

Iwobi tries a long pass intended for Iheanacho but the Leicester City man could not get the ball

Great chance for Guinea Bissau as Semi Ajayi was beaten to the ball but Uzoho rushes out for a great save

A big scare for the Eagles but it remains 0-0 after 12 minutes

Collins sweeps in cross from the left wing but Iwobi let down with his poor control

Guinea’s Mama Samba Balde with the best chance of the night so far

Free kick for Nigeria in a promising position, Nwakali sweeps into the box but Semi Ajayi’s header goes over the bar

Jamilu Collins threatening on the left side of the attack for Nigeria

This is the first-ever meeting between Nigeria and Guinea Bissau at the AFCON tournament

Free kick for Nigeria after a rough tackle on Ndidi

Chidera Ejuke with a thunderous shot blocked away for a corner kick for Nigeria

22 Minutes gone Guinea Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

One-touch too many as Sadiq Umar misses another chance having been disposed of the ball in the Guinea penalty box

Guinea goalkeeper Gomez being attended to my medics after a clash with Nigeria’s Sadiq Umar

Game back on and it is still Guinea Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

Good defensive work by Semi Ajayi

While this is Nigeria’s 19th participation at AFCON, it is only a third for Guinea Bissau

Ejuke sandwiched by two Guinea defenders but wins a corner kick

CHANCE!! Ihenacho gets a touch to the corner kick from Nwakali but his effort taken care of by the Guinea Bissau keeper