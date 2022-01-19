Despite the order issued on Tuesday by a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja directing the State Security Service (SSS) to allow the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to change his clothes, the secessionist appeared in the same dress for his trial on Wednesday.

Mr Kanu, who is on remand in SSS custody, has been wearing the same clothes since he was rearrested and brought back reportedly from Kenya to Abuja in June last year.

The separatist appeared in court in court in the same clothes for his trial on terrorism and treasonable felony charges on Tuesday.

The Tuesday’s sitting was stalled due to late service of the amended charge of 15 counts on the defence barely 24 hours to the scheduled proceedings, prompting the judge to postpone the case until Wednesday.

While adjourning the case on Tuesday, Mrs Nyako restated her earlier orders, directing the SSS to give Mr Kanu the “maximum comfort” that is available.

She ordered that Mr Kanu should be allowed take his bath, “change clothes, eat well, and practise his faith as he wished”.

Despite the order, however, Mr Kanu wore the same Fendi designer’s clothes to court on Wednesday.

But shortly after announcing appearance, the prosecutor, Shuaibu Labaran, informed the judge, that Mr Kanu refused to change his clothes.

“The defendant (Mr Kanu) refused to change his clothes,” Mr Labaran told the judge, adding that the IPOB leader said “he prefers wearing the Fendi designer’s clothes.”

The government lawyer, said in compliance with the order for provision of possible maximum comfort for Mr Kanu, “The State Security Service (SSS) has procured an orthopedic mattress, pillows and beddings for the defendant (Mr Kanu).”

Defence lawyer counters claim

But Mr Kanu’s counsel, Mr Ozekhome, disagreed with the prosecuting lawyer’s position that Mr Kanu refused to change his clothes.

Mr Ozekhome explained that his client donned the same dress because there was no other clothes for him to wear.

“Since the court’s order on Tuesday, we haven’t visited the defendant (Mr Kanu), because the day doesn’t fall within the visiting days,” Mr Ozekhome said.

Thereafter, the judge directed the defence team to make clothes available to the SSS operatives in court, to enable Mr Kanu change his clothes.

“Get the new set of clothes and pass them to the SSS operatives,” the judge told Mr Ozekhome.

Kanu’s toddler niece attends court proceedings

Meanwhile, Mr Kanu’s little niece whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, was in court on Wednesday as part of the IPOB leader’s family members who witnessed the court sitting.

Upon arriving at the courtroom at about 10:09 a.m., Mr Kanu was greeted by the toddler and her mother.

The IPOB leader kissed the little girl and exchanged pleasantries with his younger brother, Emmanuel, and other family members before taking his seat.

Mr Kanu is being tried on a fresh 15-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, which pleaded not guilty to on Wednesday.

He was rearrested and returned from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021, and has since remained in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja.

The prosecution rearraigned him on the newly filed amended 15-count charge bordering on terrorism, and treasonable felony, on Wednesday.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges which centre on separatist activities. The judge adjourned trial till February 16.