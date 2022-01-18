The Niger Police Command has confirmed the killing of three of its men and two local vigilantes in an ambush by gunmen in Kwanan Dutse, Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, confirmed this in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Mr Kuryas said the incident occurred on Monday at about 4 p.m when the Joint Security TaskForce, comprising the police and the local vigilantes were on routine patrol of the area.

He said scores of the gunmen “were equally neutralised during the gun battle that lasted for hours”.

“The exchange of gun fire between the gunmen and the Joint Security TaskForce led to the killing of three policemen and two local vigilantes while others sustained various degree of injury,” he said.

He noted that the Joint Security TaskForce had earlier on Sunday morning foiled an attack by another group of gunmen after about two hours of gun battle at Bari village, along Tegina-Kontagora road.

According to him, the detachment of police tactical squad and the military have been deployed to the area and have launch a manhunt “with a view to tracking down the criminals”.

“We appeal to residents to assist security personnel deployed with reliable information that could aid in apprehending miscreants.

“We are all out to deal with any person or group of people undermining the peaceful atmosphere our area,” the commissioner said. (NAN)