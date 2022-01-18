A bill that seeks to regulate the mode of payment of rent in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been introduced in the Senate.

The bill titled, “Advanced Rent (Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc) Regulation Bill 2022”, was one of the five bills read for the first time during plenary on Tuesday.

Kogi senator, Smart Adeyemi, sponsored the bill.

The bill, if passed, would make it an offence for any landlord to demand payment of advance rent from tenants.

It seeks to reduce advance payment of rents from one or two years by tenants to three months and subsequent monthly payments.

The bill comes amid complaints by Abuja residents of the high cost and mode of payment of rent.

Many residents in the FCT have, overtime, lamented the difficulty involved in getting accommodation due to the high cost and a few, who do, are asked to make advance payment of two or three years.

Accommodation in the city ranges from N1.5 million to N4 million depending on the size.

This has made many opt for accommodation in satellite towns like Nyanya, Kubwa, Lugbe, Kuje, among others.

The bill

Although details of the bill have not been released, the sponsor said the bill would enable tenants to pay maximum advance payment of three months rent, followed by subsequent monthly payment.

Mr Adeyemi, who addressed journalists after plenary, said the legislation is borne out of the realisation that landlords in the FCT compel tenants to pay one or two years advance rent payment before granting them keys to their apartments.

The law, he said, is targeted at welfare and wellbeing of the downtrodden – majority of whom elected those holding public positions into offices.

“Many residents of FCT are finding it very difficult to cope with huge rent payment, the reason why many of the houses built for such purposes are empty.

“Some landlords always insist their tenants pay for one year or two years rent. That is wrong. By this bill, Nigerians especially Abuja residents will now be paying rent on monthly basis after the expiration of the initial three months.

“The law we are proposing stipulates a maximum advanced rent payment of three months. After the expiration of the three months rent, the tenants are expected to pay monthly. There are many tenants whose salaries are competing with their rents because they live in cities like Abuja,” he explained.

The bill will provide a window of petitioning for any tenants forced to pay rents above three months, he said.

He also said the bill is important because Nigerians need the protection of the law to be able to meet their basic needs after paying rents.

“Many landlords did not secure loans to build their houses, they are products of free money they acquire from the system, yet they make lives difficult for poor Nigerians who do not have such privilege of making ill-gotten money from the system and put up structures.

“The buildings are constructed in such a manner that an average Nigerian would not be able to afford it. Many people are involved in corrupt practices to get their rents paid while the ladies took to prostitution.

“The law will prevent the poor workers from any form of oppression.”

Details of the bill will be discussed on another legislative day after which it will be read for the second time and sent for public hearing and other legislative actions.