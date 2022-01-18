The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ,Tuesday, confirmed February 26 as the date for its National Convention.

Until today, the date had largely been based on speculation from political actors and unconfirmed sources to the media.

It became official during the address of the chairperson of the Nigeria’s Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, at the APC National Women Conference in Abuja.

While speaking on the proposed National Convention of the party, Mr Fayemi urged party leaders and members to use the convention as an opportunity to deliver a more people-oriented policies and reflect on its ideals over the years.

The Ekiti Governor only gave a blanket date for the convention until a member of the APC interim committee, who escorted the Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni, to the event, whispered to his ears at the podium.

“Oh, the chairman has already announced February 26 as the date for the National Convention,” Mr Fayemi said in a manner that suggests he was not aware that the date has become official.

Details shortly…