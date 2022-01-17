Madaki Chidawa, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), on Monday, narrated at the Federal High Court in Abuja how he thwarted the last year’s controversial search on the Abuja home of Mary Odili, a Justice of the Supreme Court.

Mr Chidawa, a police officer detailed to the Supreme Court, is attached to Mrs Odili’s home situated at No 7, Imo River Street, Maitama in Abuja.

The prosecution witness, who said he had been a police officer for 29 years, told the court he was present at Mrs Odili’s residence when a team of armed security operatives stormed the place on October 19, 2021.

Mrs Odili, who is the second most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, is the wife of a former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili.

Fifteen defendants, including a housewife, are standing trial regarding the alleged illegal raid on the residence before the trial judge, Nkeonye Maha, of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The defendants also include an alleged fake police officer, Lawrence Adjodo, who claimed to be a chief superintendent of police, who led the raid on Mrs Odili’s official residence.

Testimony

Led in evidence by police lawyer, Mathew Omosun, the prosecution witness, Mr Chidwa, told the court that that the defendants stormed the house in a Gestapo manner around 6 p.m. of the day.

Testifying, the cop said the defendants demanded to execute a search warrant on the house as a team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Assets Recovery Panel attached to the Federal Ministry of Justice, a claim since denied by the federal government.

“On October 29, 2021, at about 18:00 hours, I was on duty at the residence of Justice Odili at No 7, Imo River Road when they (armed security operatives) came.

“One CSP Lawrence Adjodo and others came and presented a document and they said they wanted to search the house and I asked from where.

“They said they were from EFCC, the Asset Recovery unit attached to the Ministry of Justice and I said I want to see the document and they presented the search warrant, which I went through, signed by a Chief Magistrate in FCT,” the witness narrated.

He told the court that he demanded the search warrant and upon going through it, he discovered the search warrant was signed by a Chief Magistrate was addressed to No 9, Imo Crescent, Abuja.

The first prosecution witness explained that he capitalised on the wrong address on the search warrant to resist the execution of the warrant since the house of Mrs Odili is No 7, Imo Rivers Street.

“And I said, this is No 9, Imo River Street, not No 7. But Lawrence Ajodo said this is the house they were to search,” Mr Chidawa said.

The witness further informed the court that he subsequently ran to the apex court judge, who promptly made some phone calls that eventually nailed the alleged illegal mission of the defendants.

“Then I informed my boss, Justice Mary Odili, that some men came to conduct a search,” he added.

He said that upon realising that the mission had been aborted, Mr Adjodo, who allegedly paraded a suspicious identity card of the Federal Ministry of Justice, then threatened to deal with him when they come back with reinforcement. But he said Mr Ajodo never returned.

Cross-examination

While being cross-examined by Ahmed Abubakar, lawyer to the 1st and 4th defendants, Mr Chidawa said Mr Ajodo introduced two other persons in his team as a captain in the Nigerian Army and another as an EFCC personnel.

The witness said he voluntarily gave a statement to the police.

The statement was then admitted in evidence by the court.

Thereafter, the judge adjourned the case until March 1 for further cross-examination of the witness.

Bail to defendants

Earlier, the judge granted a N5 million bail each with two sureties each to three of the 15 suspects who were still on remand on the court’s order.

The three defendants are Mohammed Yahaya, an assistant superintendent of police, Abdullahi Adamu and Abdullahi Usman, the 11th, 14th and 15th defendants respectively.

Background

Mrs Odili’s residence at Maitama, Abuja, was, on October 29, allegedly invaded by armed security operatives on the grounds of alleged tip-off by a whistleblower, Aliyu Umar, who claimed to have observed suspicious activities at the residence.

Prior to the search, an Abuja Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna, had issued a search warrant to a body identified as the Joint Panel Recovery Unit in the Ministry of Justice, leading to the invasion of Mrs Odili’s home.

The magistrate, upon learning of the illegality of the search, revoked the order, saying he was misled while the police and other security agencies also said they were not aware of the raid.

The siege had drawn condemnation from many Nigerians and several interest groups, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Supreme Court, National Assembly, several state governors, civil society organisations, among others.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had separately denied authorising the raid or knowledge of it.

EFCC and the State Security Services (SSS), both of which were also linked to the invasion, also denied involvement.

On December 15, 2021, the Nigerian Police Force, arraigned the 15 defendants before Mrs Maha on an 18-count charge bordering on forgery, criminal trespass, intimidation, extortion, among other offences.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/436/2021, they were also alleged to have threatened Mrs Odili and members of her household while trying to execute an illegal search warrant.

Some of the defendants arraigned were Lawrence Adjodo (a.k.a. Ola Ojo), Michael Diete-Spiff, Alex Onyekuru, Bayero Lawal (a.k.a EFCC director), Igwe Ernest, Aliyu Umar Ibrahim, Hajiya Maimuna Maishanu, Ayodele Akindipe (a.k.a. Herbalist), Yusuf Adamu (a.k.a. Godson to Chief Peter Odili).

The rest were Bashir Musa, Mohammed Yahaya, an assistant superintendent of police, Stanley Nkwazema, Shehu Jibo, Abdullahi Adamu, and Abdullahi Usman.