Despite the obvious errors and gaps noticed recently in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 by a coalition of civil society organisations, the spokesperson of the Senate, Ajibola Bashiru, says no such errors exist in the copy of the bill transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Bashiru stated this during the Citizen Town Hall Meeting held on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Buhari had in December declined assent to the bill because of the direct primary clause in it.

The president cited insecurity, cost implications of conducting direct primaries and infringement on the rights of Nigerians to participate in governance as his reasons for declining assent.

Noted errors, gaps

Shortly after the president rejected the bill, the coalition led by Yiaga Africa, called the attention of the National Assembly to the drafting errors and cross-referencing gaps in the document.

In a memo to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other relevant officers of both chambers, the civil groups identified at least 16 errors and called for their correction before sending the bill back to Mr Buhari.

The errors highlighted in the December 29, 2021 memo include grammatical errors as seen in Section 107 (3) and Paragraph 10 (2); improper cross referencing found in Sections 24 (4), 64 (7) and (8), 50(2), 91(2), Paragraph 14(2); repetitions in Section 137 and 138, Paragraphs 4 (5), (6), (7) and (8); and contradictory provision as seen in Paragraph 16 (3).

“The groups thereby urged lawmakers to correct these errors and gaps in the bill before re-submitting for assent so as to eliminate any form of ambiguity or legal complications in the application of the bill when it is enacted.

“Any further delay in concluding the process of enacting the Electoral Bill 2021 will directly impact INEC’s preparations for the 2023 General Election,” the memo reads in part.

We don’t have such errors – Senate

However, Mr Bashiru, who represents Osun Central Senatorial District, stunned the meeting, which had in attendance election experts, that there were no such errors and gaps.

“I totally disagree that there is an error. In the copy of the bill with the National Assembly, there is no such error.

“Which version are you using, is it the version of Yiaga or the version that is with the National Assembly? There must be a reference copy. You can’t come on national television and undermine the institution of the National Assembly without facts and figures.

“Which copy are you using? Is it a file copy or the copy of an NGO?” Mr Bashiru said fuming as he constantly interrupted the programme anchor.

The Osun senator, a lawyer, who joined the meeting virtually, threatened to take the matter up with those who challenge his authority as well as that of his colleagues in upper and lower chambers.

“It is not a public document. Who issued it to be a public document? This is a serious matter and I will have to take it up,” Mr Bashiru said, as some of the participants laughed.

However, contrary to Mr Bashiru’s position, the spokesperson for the House of Representative, Benjamin Kalu, who also joined the meeting virtually, admitted that there were indeed errors in the bill.

He said the responsibility of scrutinising the bill falls on the Legal Service Department of the National Assembly and not on the lawmakers whom he said may not be as thorough as expected by Nigerians.

“Let me speak about the errors. I must commend the civil society organisations who have been making an effort to make sure that we see things from their own direction.

“On the 29th of December, I received a letter from Yiaga regarding some of the errors – I’m talking about Clause 24(sub 4), Clause 8… Clause 64 (7) and (8), Clause 91(2), Clause 107(3), Clause 137 and 138 and subheads. Paragraphs 4, 5, 6, Paragraph 10 (sub 2), paragraph 14(2), paragraph 16(3) and all the rest of them.

“We are partners in this project and what we have done is to immediately send it to the Speaker to look at,” Mr Kalu said.

A Peoples Democratic Party’s lawmaker at the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos, present at the Citizen Town Hall Meeting, disclosed that there is a plan by his colleagues not to attend Tuesday’s plenary session if there is no discussion around the Electoral Bill.

At the end, the meeting asked the National Assembly, which reconvenes on Tuesday after the Christmas break, to expunge the direct primary clause from the bill and re-transmit it to the president for assent.