Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the former president of Mali, has died at the age of 76, his family told AFP.

Mr Keita died on Sunday in Bamako.

The cause of his death was not stated.

Mr Keita led Mali from 2013 until he was ousted in a coup in 2020.

He was two years into his second five-year term when in 2020 he faced widespread street protests against his government and was toppled by the military which is now under regional sanctions for failing to restore civilian rule.

According to AFP, in the weeks before the 2020 coup, he had been struggling with protests fuelled by his handling of a jihadist insurgency and failure to turn around Mali’s floundering economy.

Snail-paced political reforms, decrepit public services and schools, and a widely shared perception of government corruption also fed anti-Keita sentiment, driving tens of thousands of protesters into the streets.

Mr Keita was forced out of office on August 18, 2020, by young military officers who staged an uprising at a base near Bamako before heading into the city, where they seized him and other leaders.

Under pressure from the West African bloc ECOWAS, the junta that emerged from the rebellion released Mr Keita on August 27 and returned him to his residence in Bamako, under surveillance.

He suffered a mini-stroke the following month and was sent to the United Arab Emirates for treatment.