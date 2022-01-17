Matchday six fixtures of the Nigerian Professional Football League were played across the country on Sunday and the nine matches produced 22 goals for fans to savour.

Newly promoted Remo Stars continued their unbelievable start to life in the top league with an away 2-1 win over Wikki Tourists in Bauchi. Dayo Ojo gave them the lead in the 11th minute of the first half, his first goal for his new side. Abdullahi Oyedele doubled their lead in the 63rd minute after good work from Andy Okpe.

Wiki halved the deficit through Salisu Adamu, who got on the end of Mustapha Abdullahi’s corner kick in the 75th minute. Wikki were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute but Remo Stars’ goalkeeper Kayode Bankole saved brilliantly. It was not the first save Bankole produced on the day to preserve the three points for Remo Stars. The boys of Gbenga Ogunbote are unbeaten after six matches and have won twice on the road.

In Port Harcourt, the other unbeaten side, Rivers United, enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Kwara United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium.

Nyima Nwagua’s goal set the tone for the emphatic victory as he broke the deadlock with a long-range shot in the 30th minute. Isaq Rafiu doubled Rivers United’s lead from the spot in the 51st minute as he increased his goal tally for the season to five.

Barely two minutes after, Chidiedube Duru scored from the edge of the box to give the host a comfortable lead at home.

While Port Harcourt witnessed three goals, there was even more in Jos where Plateau United romped to a 5-0 win over Dakkada.

After last week’s defeat to Remo Stars in Ikenne, Fidelis Illechukwu’s side were back to winning ways in stunning fashion. Mohammed Zulfiliku’s header in the 16th minute shot the Peace Boys in front before they added four more goals for their biggest win of the season so far.

The mouth-watering South-West derby between Shooting Stars and Sunshine witnessed a four-goal thriller at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Gafar Olafimihan’s penalty in the 22nd minute gave the Oluyole Warriors the lead for his first goal of the season. Sunshine Stars’ Anthony Anioke headed home the equaliser in the 40th minute.

Nwogbaga Ebonam gave the visitors the lead in the second half with a well-placed shot drive from a distance that beat the 3SC goalkeeper. Substitute Wasiu Alalade gave the home team a respite with a leveller in the 73rd minute. This was a second draw from three at the Oluyole Stadium for Shooting Stars.

Elsewhere, in Enugu, Rangers handed MFM their fourth defeat in the new season. Tope Olusesi and Ossy Martin were on target in the 16th and 45th minutes respectively to seal another win for the Flying Antelopes. The win took Rangers into third place with 11 points from six matches.

Matchday 6 Results

Gombe United 0-0 Enyimba

Shooting Stars 2-2 Sunshine Stars

Plateau United 5-0 Dakkada

Kano Pillars 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United 3-0 Kwara Utd

Abia Warriors 1-0 Heartland

Nasarawa United 2-1 Lobi Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-2 Remo Stars

Rangers 2-0 MFM