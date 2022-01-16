Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday abducted two staff of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), alongside another victim, in Isara axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway end of Ogun State.

The suspected kidnappers, dressed in military camouflage and numbering four, allegedly seized the victims said to be on their way back to Lagos from Ibadan, when the car in which they were travelling broke down at about 6.45a.m.

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Tope Adaramola, who confirmed the incident, said the victims were abducted while in the process of fixing the car.

He said the gunmen emerged from the bush and marched them into the bush, adding that as of the time of filing this report; the kidnappers had contacted the management demanding N20 million each for the victims to regain freedom.

Mr Adaramola said the kidnappers used the mobile phone of one of the victims to demand the ransom, adding that the management had equally reported the incident at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Isara.

He said a similar report was made by the management of the company to Ogun State Police Headquarters.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in Ogun State, confirmed the incident when contacted. He said the Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State was already tracking the kidnappers and making efforts to rescue the victims unhurt.