The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ahmadu Danzago, who took the position on the intervention of the court.

The visit was to condole Mr Danzago on the recent death of his elder brother on Saturday.

Mr Danzago was elected APC chairperson at a state congress on December 18, 2021 conducted by a faction of the party led by a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Governor Ganduje had on the same day attended a parallel congress organised by his loyalists, which produced Abdullahi Abass as state chairperson.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ganduje’s new media aide, Abubakar Ibrahim, said the governor was escorted on the visit by Mr Abbas.

Also in the governor’s entourage were some members of his cabinet.

The visit followed the latest judgment by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja on Thursday, which dismissed two motions filed by the Mr Ganduje-led faction of the APC against the recognition of the Danzago-led leadership of the party in Kano.

Previous rulings of the court on November 30 and December 17, 2021, were also against the Mr Ganduje’s faction.

The two factions had held parallel congresses and produced two sets of state executives on October 18.

The FCT High Court, on November 30, declared the congress conducted by Mr Shekarau’s group as valid and the officials it produced as the duly elected leaders of the APC in the state.

On December 17, the court affirmed its decision after rejecting a motion filed by the Mr Ganduje-led faction asking the court to stay execution and set aside the judgment.

The judge, Hamza Muazu, further imposed a fine of N1 million against the plaintiffs for filing “a frivolous and time-wasting motion.”

Mr Muazu, on Thursday, rejected two motions for setting aside the judgment and stay of execution on local government congresses.

The Mr Ganduje-led faction had filed the motions following their appeal regarding the matter. They had subsequently transmitted the records of appeal to the Court of Appeal, a crucial procedural step that sets the stage for the hearing of the appeal.

Ruling on Thursday, the judge, Mr Muazu, struck out the applications on the basis that he had lost jurisdiction to hear the case, the records of appeal having been transmitted to the Court of Appeal.