The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has invited all the 36 Governors to “a very crucial meeting where pressing national concerns will be discussed”.

The meeting is fixed for Wednesday, January 19.

According to an invitation issued by the Director General of the Forum, Asishana Okauru, on Saturday and sent to all governors, the meeting, the first in 2022, will be an in-person one as opposed to the regular virtual ones.

This is to effectively convey the messages of the meeting which are all characterized under Item Two of the agenda titled: “matters arising”, the NGF official said.

A statement by the Head of Media and Public Affairs at the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting will also deliberate on the Forum’s intervention programmes.

Members, he said, will receive updates “from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s SFTAS team and another on CARES, as well as a few presentations.”

Mr Bello-Barkindo said the meeting will commence at 8pm at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja.

At the end of the meeting, the NGF Chairman, Mr Fayemi, will, accompanied by all the 36 governors, address a press conference, the NGF spokesperson said.