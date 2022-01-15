Some politicians have converged in Kano State to declare their support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo running for president in 2023.

The event, organised by a political organisation ‘New Tribe’, is taking place at Meena Event Centre, Kano.

Prominent among those attending are Olusola Adeyeye, a former senator for Osun Central, and a member of the House of Representatives for Tarauni federal constituency of Kano, Hafizu Kawu.

The event followed similar one organised by Mr Kawu to urge Mr Osinbajo to contest the presidential election in 2023. Mr Kawu said an Osinbajo presidency would consolidate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The National Coordinator of New Tribe, Nonso Nnamani, said Mr Osinbajo would be a president for all Nigerians and will consolidate on the achievements of the current administration.

Mr Nnamani said the vice president will be a detribalised president in the new Nigerian project and urged Nigerians to support him as Mr Buhari’s successor.

Details later…