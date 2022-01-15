The Zamfara State government has directed the reopening of more shops, junctions and weekly markets in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state government shut down weekly markets in August over incessant bandits attacks.

Some shops in Gusau and local junctions where motorists pick up passengers were also shut down to checkmate bandits’ informants.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Kabiru Balarabe, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES, said Governor Bello Matawalle decided to review the ban with conditions.

Read the full statement below:

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Honourable Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON (Shattiman Sokoto) has approved the reopening and resumption of business activities in some shops in the State Capital, Junctions, and Weekly Markets as follows:

Lalan Shops;Garejin Mailena Shops; and Yar Hanya Shops.These shops are to be reopened based on the following conditions:

The shop owners will not accommodate any form of attachment to their shops; That no trailer or heavy truck is allowed to park except to access the shops and leave afterwards; That food vendors within the area will also be screened; That all activities at Kwanar Mailena should end by 8 pm, while those at Lalan should end by 10 pm daily;

That the Task Force on Security will be monitoring the areas to ensure full and proper compliance.

Similarly, the following junctions have been approved for reopening:

Badarawa – Jangebe Junction; Colony Junction; Shinkafi – Zurmi junction; and Tushar Maduwa, Shinkafi.In the same vein, the following markets and kara have been approved for reopening and resumption of business activities:

Anka Market; Bagega Kara; Bakura Market; Birnin Magaji Market; Nasarawa Burkullu Kara; Bungudu Kara; Wanke Market and Kara; Magami Market and Kara; Mada Market and Kara; Kaura Namoda Market and Kara; Kurya Market; Kaya Maradun Market; Faru Market; Dansadau Kara; Mayanchi Market and Kara; Jangebe Market and Kara;Dauran Market and Kara; and Moriki Market and Kara.