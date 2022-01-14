For the first time in many days, Nigeria on Thursday recorded no death from the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed many lives consistently in the past few days.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest COVID-19 update, on its official Facebook on Friday morning, however, added that 423 fresh cases were recorded across 16 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As of January 12, 2022, a total of 3,092 people have died from COVID-19 in Nigeria, while there are still over 25,000 active cases.

With the new infections, the NCDC noted that the infection toll now stands at 250,009, while 221,203 people have been successfully treated and discharged across the country.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with 120 cases, followed by Rivers State with 118 cases.

Anambra State ranked third on the log with 38 cases, and closely followed by the FCT and Gombe State with 32 and 31 cases respectively.

Kaduna State reported 21 cases, Oyo, 14; Benue, 11; Cross River, 10; and Kwara State with 9 cases.

While the duo of Borno and Kano states reported five cases each, Bauchi and Jigawa states reported three cases each.

The trio of Abia, Ogun and Sokoto states ended the log with a single case each.

The NCDC noted that Plateau and Katsina states reported that they recorded no cases on Thursday.