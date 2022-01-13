The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of N110.4 million suspected to be part of funds illicitly stashed in the accounts of a primary school teacher in Anambra State, the Independent and Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) said on Thursday.

Roseline Egbuha is said to be a teacher at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra State, ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugwu, said in a statement.

The statement added that the N110.4 million was traced to the accounts of one James Erebuoye and his co-suspects, who were allegedly beneficiaries of the funds in the primary school teacher’s bank accounts.

The judge, D.U. Okorowa, likewise ordered the interim forfeiture of a Toyota Lexus SUV, a Toyota Venza car, an Ipad device, also said to be linked to other suspects facing investigations on the alleged money laundering allegations involving Ms Egbuha.

ICPC said on Thursday that the court issued the order for the interim seizure of the properties following its ex-parte motion filed at the court.

“The properties were seized by the commission from Mr Erebuoye and his accomplices who were alleged to have benefitted from over N500 million illicit funds stashed in the account of a primary school teacher, Mrs Roseline Uche Egbuha,” the statement read in part.

The commission said it had in June 2020, arrested Mrs Egbuha, who teaches at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra State, for allegedly laundering N550 million.

READ ALSO: ICPC conducts supervisory tracking of constituency projects

It said in the statement that its investigation had revealed that an estimated N110,364,592.4 was moved sometime in 2020 from the bank account of the primary school teacher, who was being investigated for money laundering and other fraud, into different accounts owned by Mr Erebuoye and eight other persons, including two companies.

“The money to be forfeited includes N17.4 million that was transferred to the bank account of Erebuoye, N14.2 million to an account owned by one Ojo Alonge, N16.4 million to a company called DY Bako and Sons Ltd and N30.8 million to another company known as Dorason Construction Ltd.

“The order for interim forfeiture also covers the sums of N7.1 million traced to an account owned by Owoyemi Mayowa, N8.2 million, and N6.5 million traced to the bank accounts of Emon Aje Okune and Maureen Chidinma, respectively,” the ICPC statement said.