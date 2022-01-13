Twitter has reacted to the Nigerian government’s decision to lift the suspension on its operations after seven months.

The company wrote on its public policy account that it was delighted with the restoration of its services in Nigeria.

“We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria,” the tweet early Thursday read.

“Our mission in Nigeria and around the world is to serve the public conversation.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government announced it has lifted its controversial suspension of Twitter’s operations in the country from Thursday 12am.

CONTROVERSIAL SUSPENSION

The government suspended Twitter operations indefinitely on June 4, after it alleged that the micro-blogging site was being used to undermine “Nigeria’s corporate existence” through the spreading of fake news that have “violent consequences”.

The ban came two days after Twitter took down a controversial tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari which was seen by many as threatening violence against Nigerians of Igbo origin.

Many Nigerians, however, ignored the ban and bypassed it by using Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications to remain active on the social media site.

Days after the suspension, the government directed broadcasting stations to suspend “patronage” of the platform. It described its further use by the broadcast stations as “unpatriotic.”

The ban on Twitter, costing Nigerian businesses billions of naira, was condemned by many Nigerians, civic groups and the international community, but the government claimed that “many agreements had been reached” with the social media platform ready to comply.

On Thursday night, the government said Twitter has committed to establishing a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022.

The legal entity, it said, will register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Similarly, it said the social media platform has agreed to appoint a designated country representative to interface with Nigerian authorities.

Other resolutions include Twitter reportedly agreeing to comply with applicable tax obligations on its operations under Nigerian law.

The federal government said the company also agreed to give its officials the ability to take down tweets it considers a threat to the country’s security.

Twitter did not immediately comment on those claims.

The American firm merely said in its post that, “We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.”