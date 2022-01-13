Nigeria has recorded six additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 432 new cases confirmed across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday morning.

The update also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic in the country currently stands at 249,586, while the fatality toll has increased to 3,092. A total of 220,839 Nigerians have been certified fit and discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with 163 cases, followed by Rivers State with 109 cases.

Imo State ranked third with 27 cases; Edo, 16; Kaduna, 15; and Kwara recorded 14 cases.

FCT and Oyo State recorded 13 cases each, followed by Kano with 12 cases, and Akwa Ibom and Delta states with 10 cases each.

While Bauchi and Jigawa states reported nine cases each, Ekiti and Borno states confirmed eight and four cases respectively.

The NCDC also noted that five states: Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto States reported that they recorded no cases on Wednesday.