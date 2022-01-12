The police in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east, have arrested a man for allegedly killing three of his female children.

The oldest of the children was 11 years old, while the youngest was four. The other was eight years old, according to the police.

The man, Ifeanyi Amadikwa, 52, dumped the bodies of the children in a fridge, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Amadikwa, who lives at 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene, near Enugu, was arrested on January 4, around 7:30 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect’s wife and mother of the children went to the market with her only male child on January 4, leaving the others in the suspect’s custody.

“She, however, came back in the evening hours of the said date and could not find any of the three children.

“But while searching for them, the suspect drew her attention to the said fridge he had brought back home from his shop on January 2 and kept in their apartment’s veranda.

“And on a closer observation, the lifeless bodies of the children were found in the fridge with bruises, suggesting that they might have been murdered and dumped in the fridge,” Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said in the statement.

Mr Ndukwe said the bodies of the children were immediately moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawal Abubakar, commiserated with the mother, relatives and friends of the deceased children.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner has assured the public of a thorough investigation and justice in the case.

“In view of this, the commissioner has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a conclusive investigation into the case and ensure everyone found culpable is brought to book,” the police spokesperson added.

(NAN)